STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ensure power to health services on night of April 5: Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut

The minister had expressed apprehension on Friday that switching off house lights simultaneously could lead to a multi-state grid collapse and blackout in the entire country.

Published: 04th April 2020 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra PWD Minister Nitin Raut

Maharashtra PWD Minister Nitin Raut (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Saturday directed the state power companies to ensure that health and emergency services remain unaffected on Sunday night when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed people to switch off lights at home for a few minutes.

The minister had expressed apprehension on Friday that switching off house lights simultaneously could lead to a multi-state grid collapse and blackout in the entire country.

He asked officials of power utilities on Saturday to take necessary steps so that power supply to health services, street lights and emergency services is not affected, Raut said at a press conference here.

ALSO READ | Nobody has to switch off TVs, fridges, ACs on April 5: Centre allays fears of grid imbalance

He had also directed the Maharashtra energy secretary to arrange supply of 2500 MW of power from Koyna Hydropower Station in case of an outage, he said.

The prime minister on Friday urged people to switch off lights at home and light lamps, candles or switch on mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat coronavirus.

Reiterating his fear, Raut, a Congress leader, alleged that the prime minister was making an event out of the pandemic.

Modi should have taken chief ministers, state energy ministers and the Union power ministry in confidence, he said.

Raut cited a letter of Uttar Pradesh State Load Dispatch Centre which pointed out that if lights are switched off, approximately 3000 MW "sharp load reduction phenomenon" may occur.

The minister also referred to a letter from the Maharashtra State Load Dispatch Centre which stated that the system demand may drop and there may be a rise in system voltage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nitin Raut Modi video message Lamps on sunday COVID india India fights corona Coronavirus
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image used for representation of athletes
Star Watch: Look at how India's track and field athletes are keeping fit
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Unable to sell fish worth Rs 3 lakhs: Chennai fish seller uncertain over lockdown rules
Gallery
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp