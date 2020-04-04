FIR against Tripura CM for spreading 'fake information' on COVID-19

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An FIR was lodged against Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in Agartala on Saturday for spreading "fake information" on the COVID-19 pandemic.



The FIR was filed by former Tripura Congress chief and former MLA, Gopal Ch. Roy.



"Kindly accept this letter under IPC Sections 182, 505 (1) (b) for spreading fake information, news by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on 2nd April at GB Hospital (in Agartala) where he said to Press that 19 coronavirus cases were found in Manipur and 16 in Karimganj (Assam,). As of 2nd April, 2020, as per Central and state government data, (there were) only one case in Karimganj and two cases in Manipur,” Roy’s FIR reads.



The lawyer-turned-politician told this newspaper that since the FIR had been filed, it was now up to the police to investigate. He had enclosed a video clipping of the CM’s statement along with his written complaint.

"We are facing a very bad time due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Central government urged people not to make any faulty or irresponsible statement on COVID-19. Here, we have a Chief Minister who is disseminating false information," Roy said.



He added that he was compelled to file the FIR keeping in mind the common interests of the people.



On that day, Deb had told a news channel, "In our neighbouring Karimganj, as many as 16 COVID-19 positive cases were recorded. Nineteen cases were recorded in Manipur. That’s why the Tripura border has remained sealed."