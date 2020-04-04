STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Haryana converts 600-bed Mewat Medical College into exclusive COVID-19 hospital

Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora directed the officers concerned to to shift the patients who have been admitted there.
 

Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College in Nalhar

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Government on Saturday announced that the 600-bed Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College in Nalhar will now be an exclusive COVID-19 hospital.

While presiding over the meeting of the Crisis Coordination Committee through video conferencing here, Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora shared this information. She directed the officers concerned to to shift the patients who have been admitted there as per the guidelines.
 
Availability and supply of adequate medical equipments including PPE kits, masks in this hospital must be ensured, she told the officers, adding, thre must be exclusive COVID wards in the medical college and hospitals across the state.

Arora further asked the officials explore if any medical college can be converted into exclusively COVID hospitals. Private laboratories should be identified in each district so that they can be designated as COVID-19 testing places, she added.

The officials concerned were told to cap the price of vegetables. All the Deputy Commissioners should ensure that the shops and street hawkers don't charge more than what is fixed. The price chart should be circulated on social media, she said, while directing the officials to pastethe price list outside the shops and on the carts of hawkers.

