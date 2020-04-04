STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lifeline Udan: Over 138 tonnes of medical supplies flown across India

These flights have been operated by Air India, Alliance Air, Indian Air Force, Pawan Hans and private carriers.

Published: 04th April 2020 05:35 PM

By IANS

New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) The Centre on Saturday said that under the "Lifeline Udan" initiative, 107 flights have transported over 138 tonnes of medical supplies across the country till April 3.

The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation said that these flights are being operated to transport essential medical cargo to remote parts of the country to support India's war against Covid-19.

These flights have been operated by Air India, Alliance Air, Indian Air Force, Pawan Hans and private carriers.

"The cargo essentially covered COVID-19 related reagents, enzymes, medical equipment, testing kits & PPE, masks, gloves & other accessories of HLL & cargo requisitioned by State or UT governments and also postal packets," the ministry said in a statement.

State-run Air India and Alliance Air have operated 79 flights. Besides, Blue Dart, Spicejet and Indigo are operating cargo flights on a commercial basis.

On its part, Spicejet operated 153 cargo flights from 24 March-3 April 2020. Similarly, Blue Dart operated 48 domestic cargo flights from 25 March-3 April 2020.

Budget airline Indigo operated 5 cargo flights on March 3 carrying 2.33 tons of cargo.

The Lifeline Udan flights connect hubs in locations like Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Agartala, Aizwal, Dimapur, Imphal, Coimbatore, Trivandrum, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Ranchi, Port Blair and Goa.

Special focus has been given to the northeast region, island territories and the hill states.

The ministry, Air India and IAF have collaborated closely for last mile deliveries to Ladakh, Dimapur, Imphal, Guwahati and Port Blair.

As part of India's war against Covid-19, the Civil Aviation Ministry had launched Lifeline Udan flights on March 26 for movement of medical and essential supplies across the country and beyond.

At present, no foreign or domestic passenger flight operations are allowed.

