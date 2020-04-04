STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Reject PM Modi’s '9 pm, 9 minute' appeal: Sikh outfit Dal Khalsa

The outfit said people don't need an event, they need hospitals, ventilators and testing labs and a livelihood package for daily wagers and migrant workers.

Published: 04th April 2020

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi. (File photo| Twitter screengrab)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Radical sikh organization Dal Khalsa termed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to switch off lights and burn candles and lamps at 9 pm for 9 minute on Sunday to fight the COVID-19 pandemic as empty symbolism based on numerology and called upon the people to not follow such "sermons" that amount to 'stupidity and non-seriousness’.

Declaring that they rejected Modi’s PR stunt, Kanwar Pal Singh of Dal Khalsa said the people don't need an event, they need hospitals, ventilators and testing labs and a livelihood package for daily wagers and migrant workers.

"Earlier, the government ordered lockdown in a state which was not prepared for it and the people had no option but to obey. Advising the people to stay at home and not mingle with others is understandable. But banging thalis and clapping earlier and switching off lights and lightening candles on April 5 is beyond understanding," he said.

Singh said, "In the hour of crisis, the people under lockdown are facing acute shortage of food and other daily necessities. While the government has failed to provide proper medical equipments, health kits and economic aid, the PM wants people to indulge in activities sans any logic or meaning."

Referring to the death of renowned former Hazoori Ragi (Gurbani exponent) of the Golden Temple Nirmal Singh Khalsa who died of COVID-19, he said the tale of medical mistreatment is out in open. “His family has recorded his last call where he reveals lack of treatment (intubation) despite his breathing difficulties”, he pointed out.

