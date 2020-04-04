STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Singer Kanika Kapoor tests negative for coronavirus in sixth report

After her fifth test came back positive, Director of the institute, Prof RK Dhiman said that the singer’s condition was stable and that there was no cause for worry.

Published: 04th April 2020

Singer Kanika Kapoor

Singer Kanika Kapoor (Photo | Kanika Kapoor Facebook)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Singer Kanika Kapoor has tested negative for the coronavirus in her latest report here on Saturday.

She had tested positive in five previous reports. 

However, the singer will have to stay at Sanjai Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) until one more test result comes negative.
Kapoor showed symptoms on March 16 and tested positive for the deadly virus on March 20.

After her fifth test came back positive, Director of the institute, Prof RK Dhiman said that the singer’s condition was stable and that there was no cause for worry.

The singer was the first high-profile COVID-19 positive case in India and was subjected to much online scrutiny for not taking precautions and going into self-quarantine after her return from UK on March 11.

Instead, she attended a series of parties till March 15 as an asymptomatic carrier of virus.

Acting tough on the singer, Lucknow police authorities lodged a number of FIRs on Kanika for not taking due precautions and proving to be a potential mass spreader of the deadly virus.

Last week, the singer had shared an emotional post on Instagram, hoping that she tests negative soon. She shared a quote that read, "Life teaches us to make good use of time, while time teaches us the value of life," and wrote in caption, "Going off to bed. Sending you all loving vibes. Stay safe you guys. Thank
you for your concern but I am not in the ICU. I am fine. I hope my next test is negative. Waiting to go home to my kids and family...miss them!"

