STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tablighi event, migrant rush a setback: President Ram Nath Kovind on coronavirus situation

In a video-conference with the Governors, Lieutenant Governors and Administrators of states/UTs, Kovind asked them to ensure that no one remains hungry during the nationwide lockdown.

Published: 04th April 2020 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind speaks to Governors and L-Gs through video conferencing

President Ram Nath Kovind speaks to Governors and L-Gs through video conferencing. (Photo| PIB)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday expressed concern over the gathering of migrant workers in Anand Vihar and the congregation of Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, saying the two incidents caused a setback to the efforts to combat coronavirus.

In a video-conference with the Governors, Lieutenant Governors and Administrators of states/union territories, Kovind asked them to ensure that no one remains hungry during the nationwide lockdown. The President also emphasized that India’s inherent strength is of sharing and caring, and that the measures should be directed to mitigate the sufferings of the most vulnerable section of the society.

"In the conference there was unanimity that there is no scope for laxity or complacency in fighting the invisible enemy. In this context, the president noted with concern the incidents of attacks on doctors, health workers and police personnel in some parts of the country," read a statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan. 

Also, present in the meeting was Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu. Both Kovind and Naidu advised all Governors and Lieutenant Governors to bolster efforts to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.Kovind applauded the people for their discipline and solidarity in the fight against COVID-19 but termed the two incidents a setback. 

Second conference in 10 days

This was the second such conference held by the President and the Vice President within 10 days. The previous such video conference had taken place on March 27 in which 15 participants  had shared with the President their experiences in their respective states

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ram Nath Kovind Coronavirus COVID 19 President COVID situation Tablighi Jamaat Migrant exodus
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We may not need lockdown to continue across India: Infosys Prize winning biologist Satyajit Mayor
For representational purposes
Fit Bits: Jeevan Manakumar, conditioning specialist shows how to maintain fitness during lockdown
Gallery
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp