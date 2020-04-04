Tablighi event, migrant rush a setback: President Ram Nath Kovind on coronavirus situation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday expressed concern over the gathering of migrant workers in Anand Vihar and the congregation of Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, saying the two incidents caused a setback to the efforts to combat coronavirus.

In a video-conference with the Governors, Lieutenant Governors and Administrators of states/union territories, Kovind asked them to ensure that no one remains hungry during the nationwide lockdown. The President also emphasized that India’s inherent strength is of sharing and caring, and that the measures should be directed to mitigate the sufferings of the most vulnerable section of the society.

"In the conference there was unanimity that there is no scope for laxity or complacency in fighting the invisible enemy. In this context, the president noted with concern the incidents of attacks on doctors, health workers and police personnel in some parts of the country," read a statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Also, present in the meeting was Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu. Both Kovind and Naidu advised all Governors and Lieutenant Governors to bolster efforts to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.Kovind applauded the people for their discipline and solidarity in the fight against COVID-19 but termed the two incidents a setback.

Second conference in 10 days

This was the second such conference held by the President and the Vice President within 10 days. The previous such video conference had taken place on March 27 in which 15 participants had shared with the President their experiences in their respective states