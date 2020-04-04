STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two militants killed in ongoing gunfight with security forces at Kashmir's Kulgam district

Police sources said that following specific intelligence inputs about their presence in the Hardmanguri Batpora area, security forces launched an operation late last evening.

Published: 04th April 2020 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 10:08 AM

SRINAGAR: Two militants were killed in the ongoing encounter with security forces in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Sarurday.

A police official said acting on specific information about presence of militants, police, CRPF and army launched a joint search operatiom in Hardmand Guri, Manzgam village of Kulgam in the early hours today.

He said the militant group  trapped in the area was responsible for killing of three civilians recently.  The police official said militants hiding in the area fired on security forces after finding themselves trapped.

The fire was returned by troops, trigerring an encounter. The police official said that in the ongoing gunfight two militants have been killed so far and operation is going on. It is the first gunfight in Kulgam after about 11 months.

