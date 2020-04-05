STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

25 quarantined in Maharashtra's Jalna after meeting eight coronavirus patients from Latur

They met the eight COVID-19 patients, who were part of a group of 12 people, over tea at Shahagad in Jalna.

Published: 05th April 2020 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Workers prepare beds inside a quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients, during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Guwahati

Representational Image. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

JALNA: Twenty-five people from Ambad in Maharashtra's Jalna district who came in contact with eight people who tested positive for novel coronavirus in Latur have been admitted in the isolation ward of a government hospital here, officials said on Sunday.

The eight, all hailing from Andhra Pradesh, were apprehended from a mosque in Nilanga in Latur, some 250 kilometres from here, where they were staying after returning from a religious event in Ferozepur Jhirka in Haryana, an official said.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE COVERAGE OF COVID-19

He added that the reports of the eight returned positive on Saturday. "The 25 from Ambad belong to two families. They met the eight COVID-19 patients, who were part of a group of 12 people, over tea at Shahagad in Jalna. The 12 left for their native Kurnool in AP by a private vehicle but were left at Nilanga by the driver. They were apprehended by police from a mosque in Nilanga on Friday," he said.

He added that the samples of the 25 have been sent to NIV, Pune for testing and the area where they stay has been sealed off as a precautionary measure.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maharashtra coronavirus cases Jalna quarantine Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp