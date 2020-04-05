Arunachal lady officer ends life due to work pressure related to COVID-19

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An officer of Arunachal Pradesh government was found dead and the police said she had ended her life due to work pressure related to COVID-19.

The deceased, Tsering Youngzom (38), was the District Disaster Management Officer of Papum Pare. She was found dead at her Itanagar residence. Her husband stays at Kalaktang in the state’s West Kameng district and she was living with her mother-in-law, son and seven other family members.

Quoting the driver of the deceased, Papum Pare Superintendent of Police Tumme Amo said the woman was exhausted due to COVID-19-related duties.

“The report of autopsy indicated suicide. Her driver said she had asked him to take rest from Saturday as both were extremely tired due to COVID-19-related duties,” Amo told journalists.

He said she was seen writing a resignation letter late Friday by her family members. She left it incomplete, he added.

Due to fear over COVID-19 infection, the woman and her son had slept at two different places of a room on Friday night. He slept on the bed and she slept on the floor, the police said.

On not finding his mother in the morning, the boy had asked others in the house to look for her. Later, the body was found hanging in the bathroom.

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Jeevan Aastha helpline 1800 233 3330.