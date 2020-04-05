STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coronavirus: Air India appeals to passengers of four flights operated in March to self-isolate

The national carrier made similar appeals to the passengers of its Delhi-Goa flight, AI 883, on March 22, and Mumbai-Goa flight, AI661, on March 19.

Published: 05th April 2020 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Air India, Aviation

Representational image (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Air India has asked passengers who travelled in four of its flights in March to follow necessary isolation or quarantine after three passengers on those flights tested positive for coronavirus. The flights were from Mumbai to Goa, Delhi to Goa, Mumbai to Delhi and Delhi to Patna.

In an appeal to passengers who were onboard these flights, the airline said it has got the information that three passengers who travelled with the fights have been found infected with coronavirus. "As informed by Disaster Management Department of Bihar, one passenger who travelled from Mumbai to Delhi by AI-101 of March 22 and from Delhi-to Patna on AI-415 on March 23 has been found COVID-9 positive on March 31," the airline said in a tweet.

As appealed by the department, passengers who were on this flight are required to follow necessary isolation/quarantine process. The national carrier also made similar appeals to the passengers of its Delhi-Goa flight, AI 883, on March 22, and Mumbai-Goa flight, AI661, on March 19.

ALSO READ| Centre likely to allow flight operations in staggered manner post COVID-19 lockdown

"As informed by Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Directorate of Health Services, Goa, one passenger who travelled from Mumbai to Panjim in Goa on Air India flight AI 661 on March 19 has been found COVID-19 positive. As appealed by integrated disease surveillance programme, Goa, passengers for this flight are required to follow for necessary isolation quarantine," Air India said in a tweet on Saturday.

In another tweet, the carrier said one passenger on its Delhi-Goa flight AI-883 of March 22 has also been tested positive for coronavirus. On Sunday, the number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the country increased to 3,374 and the death toll to 77, as per Union Health Ministry data.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Air India passengers AI passengers quarantine Air India
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp