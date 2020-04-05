STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: German doctor stuck in Meghalaya writes to CM Sangma expressing her desire to serve people

If required, the isolation centres in Shillong can admit 200 people, while the isolation centres in Tura can handle 300 people.

Published: 05th April 2020 08:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 10:11 PM   |  A+A-

Doctor; coronavirus

For representational purposes

By PTI

SHILLONG: A medical practitioner from Germany who got stuck here due to the nationwide lockdown, has written to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma informing him about her willingness to serve people in case of coronavirus outbreak in the state, officials said Sunday.

Dr Marie Kerkloh and her adventurous husband Benno were on a world tour on their bicycles, and they arrived at a village in West Khasi Hills district on March 2 to work as volunteers at a school run by an Australian couple.

But it was shut down by the authorities due to COVID- 19 outbreak in the country, they said.

Since I had served as a doctor at a hospital in my country, I think it will be great to get to volunteer and help the people in this part of the world, in case of an outbreak here, Dr Marie Kerkloh told PTI.

Therefore she wrote to the chief minister, she said, adding that now she is waiting for his response in this regard.

The doctor quit her job as she wanted to travel around the world.

The couple started cycling from Germany in June last year and pedalled across Czech Republic, Poland, Ukraine, Moldavia, Georgia, Armenia, Iran, Pakistan, India and Nepal.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

They pedalled to back to India after visiting Nepal.

Dr Kerkloh said she plans to go to more countries, explore and experience the different culture of the people living in those countries.

They are currently staying in an apartment here along with two other cyclists who also got stuck due to the lockdown.

The Meghalaya government has set up isolation centres in Shillong and Tura.

If required, the isolation centres in Shillong can admit 200 people, while the isolation centres in Tura can handle 300 people.

Though Meghalaya has not reported any single case of COVID-19 till date, hundreds of volunteers, nurses, doctors, human managers and volunteers have registered with the government agencies to assist the government in case anyone is found to be infected with the virus.

At present, the state is observing the 21-day nationwide lockdown declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Over 7,000 people who returned to the state ahead of the lockdown, have been placed under home quarantine, and over 40 samples collected from suspected patients have tested negative, a senior health department official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Conrad K Sangma Meghalaya Meghalaya Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic Coronavirus Updates  coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp