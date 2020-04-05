STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Defence PSUs, OFB join fight against COVID-19

HAL, Bengaluru has an isolation ward facility with three beds in intensive care units and 30 beds in wards.

Published: 05th April 2020 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 08:59 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and the Ordnance Factory Board have pitched in to shore up India's fight against COVID-19.

The OFB has planned for 280 isolation beds across 10 hospitals spread over six states in the country.

They are located at Vehicle Factory Jabalpur, Metal and Steel Factory Ishapore (West Bengal), Gun and Shell Factory Cossipore (West Bengal), Ammunition Factory Khadki (Maharashtra), Ordnance Factory Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Ordnance Factory Khamaria, Heavy Vehicle Factory Avadi (Tamil Nadu) and Ordnance Factory Medak (Telangana), the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bengaluru has an isolation ward facility with three beds in intensive care units and 30 beds in wards.

In addition, a building having 30 rooms was readied.

In all, 93 people can be accommodated at the HAL facility, the statement said.

The OFB has manufactured and dispatched 50 specialised tents for COVID-19 patients to the Arunachal Pradesh government.

Besides, development and production of hand sanitisers as per the WHO standards have been undertaken in the factories of OFB.

Also, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has stepped in at the request of the Ministry Health and Family Welfare to manufacture and supply 30,000 ventilators for ICUs within the next two months, the statement said.

The design of these ventilators was originally developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, which was improved upon by Skanray, Mysore, with whom BEL has collaborated.

Ordnance Factory, Medak has undertaken repair of ventilators in various hospitals in Hyderabad, the statement said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp