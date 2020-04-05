Dias, candles, flashlights: How the nation turned-off lights at 9 pm in fight against coronavirus
In a second 'collective' display to show unity in the fight against coronavirus, millions of Indians turned off their lights to observe '9 baje, 9 minute' and lit, dias candles after PM Modi's appeal.
Published: 05th April 2020
As the clock struck 9, lights went out in most houses and people gathered in balconies and at doors, flashing mobile lights while many lit candles and diyas.
Cities across the India states switched off lights at their homes and lit candles, diyas or turned on mobile phone torches on Sunday night, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to show the nation's "collective resolve and solidarity" in its fight against coronavirus.
Children, parents, doctors, celebrities and politicians came together to show their support in fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has claimed lives of thousands globally.
Here are a few glimpses-
शुभं करोति कल्याणमारोग्यं धनसंपदा ।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2020
शत्रुबुद्धिविनाशाय दीपज्योतिर्नमोऽस्तुते ॥ pic.twitter.com/4DeiMsCN11
President Kovind with the First Lady and members of the family joined fellow citizens in demonstrating collective solidarity and positivity by lighting candles at 9 PM. He expressed his gratitude towards every Indian for showing resolve & resilience in the fight against COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/FdVscw07LR— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 5, 2020
April 5, 2020
Salute to PM श्री @narendramodi जी । देश को छोटे 'एक्शन' से दिया यह बड़ा 'मैसेज' । देश की unity को मजबूत करने वाला यह कदम है। Long Live India.#9pm9minute#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/xh54snBuuG— Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 5, 2020
Many Union Ministers took part in the activity to show support
At home, 9pm: lighting diyas for some moments of mindfulness and thinking of our community, even as we work day and night as one nation. #IndiaFightsCoronavirus pic.twitter.com/o9gZvNXTfE— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) April 5, 2020
एक छोटा सा दीपक भी घोर अंधकार में मार्ग प्रशस्त करने की ताकत रखता है। राष्ट्रहित के इस महायज्ञ में मेरी ओर से भी एक दिया समर्पित है। सभी सुखी हों, रोग मुक्त रहें, मंगलमय घटनाओं के साक्षी बनें। ईश्वर से ऐसी कामना के साथ एक बार पुनः कोरोना योद्धाओं को साधुवाद।#9pm9minutes pic.twitter.com/TT83L35aTz— Om Birla (@ombirlakota) April 5, 2020
This comes two weeks after citizens clapped, rang bells, and beat utensils to thank the providers of essential services during the Janata Curfew of March 22.
#9baje9mintues with Diyas in an apartment balcony in Hyderabad.— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) April 5, 2020
#9बजे9मिनट
Express Photo | @meetsenbaga pic.twitter.com/Rq6Pji05KI