Dias, candles, flashlights: How the nation turned-off lights at 9 pm in fight against coronavirus

In a second 'collective' display to show unity in the fight against coronavirus, millions of Indians turned off their lights to observe '9 baje, 9 minute' and lit, dias candles after PM Modi's appeal.

Published: 05th April 2020 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 10:08 PM   |  A+A-

(Photo | Rajesh Shetty, EPS)

By Online Desk

As the clock struck 9, lights went out in most houses and people gathered in balconies and at doors, flashing mobile lights while many lit candles and diyas.

Cities across the India states switched off lights at their homes and lit candles, diyas or turned on mobile phone torches on Sunday night, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to show the nation's "collective resolve and solidarity" in its fight against coronavirus.

Children, parents, doctors, celebrities and politicians came together to show their support in fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has claimed lives of thousands globally. 

Here are a few glimpses-

Many Union Ministers took part in the activity to show support

This comes two weeks after citizens clapped, rang bells, and beat utensils to thank the providers of essential services during the Janata Curfew of March 22.

