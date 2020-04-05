Dias, candles, flashlights: How the nation turned-off lights at 9 pm in fight against coronavirus

By Online Desk

As the clock struck 9, lights went out in most houses and people gathered in balconies and at doors, flashing mobile lights while many lit candles and diyas.



Cities across the India states switched off lights at their homes and lit candles, diyas or turned on mobile phone torches on Sunday night, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to show the nation's "collective resolve and solidarity" in its fight against coronavirus.



Children, parents, doctors, celebrities and politicians came together to show their support in fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has claimed lives of thousands globally.



Here are a few glimpses-

President Kovind with the First Lady and members of the family joined fellow citizens in demonstrating collective solidarity and positivity by lighting candles at 9 PM. He expressed his gratitude towards every Indian for showing resolve & resilience in the fight against COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/FdVscw07LR — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 5, 2020

Many Union Ministers took part in the activity to show support

At home, 9pm: lighting diyas for some moments of mindfulness and thinking of our community, even as we work day and night as one nation. #IndiaFightsCoronavirus pic.twitter.com/o9gZvNXTfE — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) April 5, 2020

This comes two weeks after citizens clapped, rang bells, and beat utensils to thank the providers of essential services during the Janata Curfew of March 22.