Digvijay Singh urges Madhya Pradesh CM to provide mid-day meal to students at home

By ANI

BHOPAL: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday requested Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to provide mid-day meal to the students of government schools at their homes during the lockdown period.

In a letter written in Hindi, former Chief Minister, Singh requested the Chouhan to provide food to the children registered under the Midday Meal Scheme in Madhya Pradesh on the lines of Punjab in the time of crisis.

Meanwhile, two senior officials of the Madhya Pradesh Health Department on Saturday were tested positive for COVID-19.

This came hours after it was announced that people who came in contact with COVID-19 positive J Vijay Kumar, the director of Bhopal Health Department, are being quarantined.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 3,374 in India on Sunday, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of these cases, 3030 are active cases, 267 have been cured or discharged, while 77 deaths have been reported so far in the country.