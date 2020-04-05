STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five militants, three soldiers killed as army foils infiltration bid in Jammu & Kashmir's Kupwara

'Evacuation of the injured is hampered due to heavy snow and rough terrain conditions,' defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said, adding the operation was still in progress.

Indian Army

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Five militants and three soldiers were killed in an ongoing gunfight near Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector in the border district of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir.

A Defence spokesman in Srinagar said the army launched an anti-infiltration operation in Keran sector of Kupwara district despite inclement weather and hostile terrain. He said that troops have so far killed five militants, who had attempted to infiltrate to this side of LoC by taking advantage of bad weather.

Despite inclement weather, the two injured were evacuated, but they succumbed to their injuries, the spokesperson said. "Evacuation of the injured is hampered due to heavy snow and rough terrain conditions," he said, adding the operation was still in progress.

The army has been conducting the operation in the Keran sector for the last three days and a large number of troops are involved in the search operation.

(With inputs from PTI)

