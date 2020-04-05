STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Himachal man, who tested negative, ends life after villagers blame him for spreading coronavirus

Dairy farmer Dilshad Muhamud of Bangarh village in Una district of the state had reportedly met two attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation held in Delhi's Markaz. 

Published: 05th April 2020 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Suicide

Image for representation

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A dairy farmer in Himachal Pradesh who tested negative for COVID-19 ended his life on Sunday after villagers allegedly blamed him for spreading the virus. Dilshad Muhamud of Bangarh village in Una district of the state had reportedly met two attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation held in Delhi's Markaz. 

Police sources said that Muhamud, who belonged to the Gujjar community hung himself in his house after villagers had stopped buying milk from him. He was a native of the village and also a Below Poverty Line (BPL) cardholder. His community lived and sold milk in Una and nearby Punjab. 

"On April 2, Dilshad was taken by the local police to the regional hospital in Una for COVID-19 testing. After his report came negative, the police dropped him back to his place in an ambulance on Saturday,’’ said a police officer.

The deceased’s family members allege that Dilshad was insulted by the villagers because of which he resorted to suicide, further adding that he met everyone in the morning after which he went to offer namaz, locking the door behind him. His family members got suspicious as he didn't come out for a long time. They broke open the door and found him hanging from the ceiling. 

"We are being victimized and people were not buying milk from us. It was the only source of income. Dilshad was tested negative and he never visited the congregation in Delhi. Despite this, the harassment continued and he could not take it anymore,’’ said a family member.

It is learnt that a case is likely to be registered after a postmortem is done.

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Jeevan Aastha helpline 1800 233 3330.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus suicide Himachal Pradesh
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image used for representation of athletes
Star Watch: Look at how India's track and field athletes are keeping fit
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Unable to sell fish worth Rs 3 lakhs: Chennai fish seller uncertain over lockdown rules
Gallery
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp