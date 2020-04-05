STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lokpal member Ajay Kumar Tripathi tests positive for COVID-19, 'critical but stable'

Lokpal member Ajay Kumar Tripathi has been put on a ventilator and his condition is critical but stable.

Published: 05th April 2020 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 11:36 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lokpal member Ajay Kumar Tripathi has tested positive for the coronavirus and his condition is "critical but stable", official sources said on Sunday.

Tripathi (62), former chief justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court, is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), they said.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

He has been put on a ventilator and his condition is critical but stable, the sources said.

Tripathi is one of the four judicial members of the anti-corruption ombudsman, Lokpal.

Tripathi was admitted to the AIIMS and tested positive for the deadly virus, the sources said.

He was later shifted to the trauma centre, that provides treatment mostly to victims of road accidents but has been recently converted into a dedicated COVID-19 hospital, they said.

Tripathi is the first patient to have been shifted to the facility, they added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lokpal Ajay Kumar Tripathi COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp