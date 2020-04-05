Lucknow diary 

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

Mosquito menace in Lucknow

While the entire administration is busy handling the corona scare, the mosquito menace is engulfing the state capital. The number of complaints related to fogging registered at Lucknow Municipal Corporation helpline has spiked. The civic body is inundated with complaints. LMC received around 131 complaints since March 18 till March 27 for conducting fogging as compared to 54 complaints between March 1 and March 17. LMC officials said they are conducting drives to spray anti-larva solutions across the city.

Students are on their toes

Students who were rejoicing in the initial days of the lockdown in anticipation of getting extended break after final exams never imagined that online lectures won’t let them enjoy for long. Back-to-back online virtual classes are keeping children occupied. If parents are working from home, children are studying from home, there is no respite. Android Apps are making children take deep dives into the syllabus. Even teachers are rushing with courses. Around a lakh school students (class V and above) and those who have opted for coaching institutes are attending online classes using web-based video conferencing or with the help of various applications. The number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 227 on Saturday with 94 cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi.

Korauna gets attention in times of Corona

What’s in a name? A lot, if your village’s name is ‘Korauna’. The tiny village under Mishrikh tehsil IN Sitapur district has suddenly become the talk of the town for the uncanny similarity of its name with the pandemic that has gripped the world. Villagers get strange responses whenever they introduce themselves as a native of Korauna village, 80 km from Lucknow. The villagers are complaining of being ridiculed for the name of the village and are being treated as pariahs. With a population of around 9,000, the village has a government primary school and is popularly known as the first stop of Chaurasi (84) Kosi Parikrama — a pilgrimage that is undertaken by thousands a fortnight before Holi.

Historic Sibtainabad Imambara’s gate collapses

Lucknow got a ‘monumental’ shock when it’s historical and heavily encroached Sibtainabad Imambara in Hazratganj collapsed a couple of days back. However, no one was hurt as shops in the area were closed because of the lockdown. The 173-year-old gate was encroached by some shops, including a restaurant, a rejuvenation centre and a paan shop. On a normal day, the incident could have wreaked havoc as the market area remains crowded throughout the day. Situated in the heart of the city, the Imambada was constructed by Nawab Wajid Ali Shah in 1847 for holding majlis and carry other religious practices during Muharram.