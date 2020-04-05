STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra: BJP MLA Dadarao Keche defies coronavirus lockdown, invites people for his birthday

Wardha MLA Dadarao Keche did not take any permission from administration in view of the ongoing lockdown to check the spread of novel coronavirus.

Published: 05th April 2020 07:30 PM

BJP MLA from Wardha Dadarao Keche

BJP MLA from Wardha Dadarao Keche. (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

WARDHA: A BJP MLA from Wardha district in Maharashtra on Sunday allegedly violated the lockdown norms by distributing dry ration to people at his residence to mark his birthday. Confirming the incident, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Harish Dharmik said the MLA, Dadarao Keche, will face action under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

He said that the MLA did not take any permission from administration in view of the ongoing lockdown to check the spread of novel coronavirus. At least one hundred people gathered outside the MLA's residence to receive free grains before officials and police personnel reached the spot and dispersed them.

The MLA has denied the incident and said it was a "political conspiracy" against him by his opponents.

Comments(2)

  • a.k.sehanobis

    Arrest him.Party should also take action against him.
    18 hours ago reply

  • l.s mohandoss
    Ordinary people will be punished but people like him will be left off.
    1 day ago reply
