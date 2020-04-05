'We are in this together': People in Bihar turn-off lights at 9 pm to support PM Modi's appeal to fight COVID-19

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: For the first time in such a spontaneous way, Over 10 crore residents of Bihar switched off the lights in their homes to show solidarity to fight against COVID-19 at 9 pm on Sunday.

They not only lit the traditional dias but also bursts crackers in what made it look like Diwali at 9 pm for 9 minutes, not only in Bihar, but across India.

Children, women, men were seen lighting dias, candles and even flashlights of their cellphones.

'I have never seen such a united way of expressing solidarity against the outbreak of COVID-19', said 60-year-old Fulsundar Devi, standing with other members of the family while maintaining social distancing.

'The power supply remained uninterrupted and well-maintained thanks to CMD of department Pratay Amrit sir, who continued monitoring all arrangement to continue the power u hindered', said a power mechanic Uday Kumar.

After 9.9 pm, the lights put up by the people continued illuminating outside their houses to show their support in India's fight against coronavirus.