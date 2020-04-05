STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'We are in this together': People in Bihar turn-off lights at 9 pm to support PM Modi's appeal to fight COVID-19

They not only lit the traditional dias but also bursts crackers in what made it look like Diwali at 9 pm for 9 minutes

Published: 05th April 2020 10:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 10:34 PM   |  A+A-

People in Bihar lit dia to show their solidarity in the fight against COVID-19.(Photo | Ranjit K Dey, EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: For the first time in such a spontaneous way, Over 10 crore residents of Bihar switched off the lights in their homes to show solidarity to fight against COVID-19 at 9 pm on Sunday.

They not only lit the traditional dias but also bursts crackers in what made it look like Diwali at 9 pm for 9 minutes, not only in Bihar, but across India. 

Children, women, men were seen lighting dias, candles and even flashlights of their cellphones.

'I have never seen such a united way of expressing solidarity against the outbreak of COVID-19', said 60-year-old Fulsundar Devi, standing with other members of the family while maintaining social distancing.

'The power supply remained uninterrupted and well-maintained thanks to CMD of department Pratay Amrit sir, who continued monitoring all arrangement to continue the power u hindered', said a power mechanic Uday Kumar.

After 9.9 pm, the lights put up by the people continued illuminating outside their houses to show their support in India's fight against coronavirus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus in India coronavirus death toll coronavirus pandemic
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp