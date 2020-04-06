STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

3 soldiers,5 militants killed in J&K gunfight

Rajesh Kalia, defence spokesman in Srinagar, said the army foiled an attempt by militants to infiltrate the LoC by taking advantage of the bad weather.

Published: 06th April 2020 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Five militants and three soldiers were killed and few others injured in the gunfight after troops foiled an infiltration attempt by militants near Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Rajesh Kalia, defence spokesman in Srinagar, said the army foiled an attempt by militants to infiltrate the LoC by taking advantage of the bad weather. “In the anti-infiltration operation, our troops killed five militants in the gunfight,” he said.

Kalia said a soldier was killed in the gunfight and two others succumbed to injuries after being evacuated to army hospital in Srinagar. “Other injured are presently undergoing treatment,” he said.An army official said search operation in the Keran sector and its adjoining areas was going on.He said more troops were rushed to the area to assist in the search operation and prevent militants, if any, hiding in the area from sneaking into the union territory.

The search operation in the Keran sector and forests area of Kuwpara was launched last Wednesday after noticing suspicious movement in Jumgand forest of the district.Meanwhile, two soldiers committed suicide in Samba and Bandipora districts in J&K by shooting themselves from their own service rifles, sources said.

The deceased soldiers have been identified as Makhan Lal (40), who was posted with 6th Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry in Samba in Jammu province, and Sepoy Satendra Kumar Tomar, who was posted in Army camp in Pannar area in Bandipora district in north Kashmir.It is not known why the soldiers took extreme step.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp