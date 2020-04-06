AgustaWestland case: Delhi HC reserves order on Christian Michel's interim bail

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved its order on the interim bail application filed by Christian Michel James, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland deal, in both CBI and ED cases against him.

Justice Mukta Gupta reserved the order after hearing the matter through video conferencing. Senior standing counsel Amit Mahajan strongly opposed the bail plea stating that all precautionary measures were being taken by the jail authorities in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Michel had sought interim bail in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.