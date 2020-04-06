STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anurag Srivastava replaces Raveesh Kumar to take over as new MEA spokesperson

The 1999-batch IFS officer Anurag Srivastava was serving as India's Ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union before returning to New Delhi.

Published: 06th April 2020 02:27 PM

Newly-appointed Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava

Newly-appointed Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava. (Photo| Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Anurag Srivastava took charge as the new spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday, replacing Raveesh Kumar who held the position for around three years.

A 1999-IFS batch, Srivastava was serving as India's Ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union before returning to New Delhi. Earlier, he was ambassador to Ethiopia, head of the finance division of the ministry in New Delhi and chief of the political wing at the Indian High Commission in Colombo.

Handing over charge, Raveesh Kumar welcomed Srivastava,"Time to pass the baton. After 33 months of an incredible opportunity to serve the nation, my best wishes to Anurag Srivastava as the next official spokesperson of the ministry of external affairs of India."

"Grateful for the understanding and support of my family, friends and colleagues during this journey," he tweeted. Though he is likely to be the ambassador to Croatia but there was no official confirmation about it on Monday.

