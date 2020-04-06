Area near Thackeray's residence Matoshree sealed after tea seller tests COVID-19 positive; Mumbai on high alert

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: After 26 health workers and three doctors tested COVID-19 positive in Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital on Monday, the Brihnmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed the hospital and decided to conduct swab tests for all 270 staff Wockhardt.

In Mumbai, more the 50 health workers and doctors were tested COVID-19 positive.

The BMC has also sealed Kalanagar area around Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence Matoshree after one tea stall seller was confirmed COVID-19 positive.

Earlier Aaditya Thackeray, who represents Worli constituency, also reported a large number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. As a result, the fishermen colonies of this area have been also sealed.

COVID-19 LIVE | With 704 new cases and 111 deaths, India sees biggest one-day spike in last 24 hours

The local authority is likely to carry out an all doctors and health workers antibody test to identify those vulnerable to coronavirus pandemic.

In Jaslok hospital almost ten health workers and doctors were detected COVID-19 positive.

Suresh Kakani, the additional municipal commissioner said that they have taken swab test of all 270 health workers and doctors of the hospitals. 'These tests will help us to get the numbers of COVID 19 positive infected patients in medical fraternity in Mumbai. Those are positive they will be admitted while negative will continue to work. But the precautions will be taken,' Kakani said.

Santosh Andhale, Mumbai based health expert said that the rising COVID-19 positive patients number is not as worrisome as doctors getting tested positive.

'In this global war against the virus, the doctors are only our front soldiers. If they are getting injured before the main battle, then this is the cause of concerned for us. There should be proper training to doctors and health workers that they are not dealing with the normal diseases but the deadly coronavirus that causes havoc in many developed countries despite their world-class health system,' Andhale said.

As of April 5, in Maharashtra, there were a total of 868 COVID-19 positive patients. Out of which, Mumbai recorded the highest with 469 coronaviruses positive patients.

As per BMC data, more number of coronavirus positive patients were reported in the upscale areas of Malabar Hills, Peddar road, Worli and Dadar. The coronavirus positive patients numbers are also increasing in the slum pockets like Dharavi, Kurla, Byculla, Andheri, Malad Malwani, Mulund, Ghatkopar etc.

There are 68 COVID 19 positive patients in Worli, Prabhadevi and Lower Parel area, while the minority-dominated Byculla area has 44 and Andheri, has got 37 coronavirus positive patients.