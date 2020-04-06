STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery

Collector Rajendra Bhat says ruthless containment is the key to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For representational purpose. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

From being the COVID-19 hotspot in Rajasthan to keeping the infection under a tight lease, Bhilwara district has redeemed itself and become a success story to emulate in India.

That Bhilwara reported only one positive case in the last six days is testimony to the administration’s timely decisions and positive action of the health department led by Collector Rajendra Bhat, district Police chief Harendra Mahwar, Chief medical and health officer Dr Mushtaq Khan, and subdivisional magistrate Tina Dabi.

But the goal of flattening the Corona curve is not lost upon the people as well as the officials.

There is still a deafening silence on the streets. Earlier, 27 cases were reported from Bhilwara but 13 patients are already discharged and four are recovering. While two deaths were reported, eight patients are responding well to medical treatment.

Collector Rajendra Bhat says ruthless containment is the key to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Every department was given a specific role to perform within a defined timeframe.

“We ensured that we sealed the district as soon as we could so that no one exits or enters the city. This way we could screen better.”

SP Bhilwara Harendra Mahwar says it is important to work in tandem with various departments.

“We imposed the curfew on the very same day, within 15 minutes. We sealed the city and followed it with rural areas. We made check posts and started impounding vehicles which violated rules. We arrested 50 people and seized over 1,100 vehicles.”

“We had to ensure strict curfew and screening without our police force getting infected. There was this fear of 7,000 people getting infected so we were working on a war footing. It was a new situation for all of us. All important persons were taken along and a survey was completed without any law and order situation.”

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Mushtaq Khan worked in close association with Mahawar and Bhatt to conduct one of India’s biggest Corona survey.

Khan formulated the strategy with the police department and formed a system where the health department along with beat constables surveyed the whole city within nine days.

In her role as SDM, Tina Dabi worked as a Corona captain at the crucial city area which was the epicentre of Corona. Her duty was to execute Bhat’s decisions in this critical area.

Coronavirus Covid warriors COVID-19 India lockdown
