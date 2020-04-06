Coronavirus outbreak: Case against Maharashtra BJP MLA Dadarao Keche for violating lockdown norms

By PTI

WARDHA: A case been registered against Maharashtra BJP MLA Dadarao Keche for allegedly violating norms related to the ongoing coronavirus-enforced lockdown by asking people to gather at his residence to get free ration on the occasion of his birthday, police said on Monday.

The case against Keche was registered under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) on late Sunday night, police inspector Sampat Chavan said.

The BJP MLA from Arvi in Wardha district had allegedly announced he is going to distribute free ration to the poor and labourers on his birthday and asked them to assemble outside his residence on Sunday at 9 am.

Responding to his appeal, hundreds of people from Arvi town and nearby areas gathered outside his house in violation of social distancing norms and prohibitory orders.

Some local residents informed the police about the gathering.

District collector Vivek Bhimanwar immediately issued orders to disperse the assembled people, officials said.

The district administration found the MLA did not take any permission for such a gathering and thus violated rules in force to contain the spread of COVID-19, they said.

The administration a served a notice to the MLA after which police lodged the offence against him.

"We lodged an offence after we received a notice from the district administration. We have initiated our inquiry and started recording statements of witnesses," said Chavan, the investigating officer.

Keche denied the charges and termed them as an attempt to tarnish his image.