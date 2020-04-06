STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coronavirus outbreak: Case against Maharashtra BJP MLA Dadarao Keche for violating lockdown norms

Maharashtra BJP MLA Dadarao Keche had allegedly announced he is going to distribute free ration to the poor and labourers on his birthday.

Published: 06th April 2020 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra BJP MLA Dadarao Keche

Maharashtra BJP MLA Dadarao Keche (Photo | Dadarao Keche Facebook)

By PTI

WARDHA: A case been registered against Maharashtra BJP MLA Dadarao Keche for allegedly violating norms related to the ongoing coronavirus-enforced lockdown by asking people to gather at his residence to get free ration on the occasion of his birthday, police said on Monday.

The case against Keche was registered under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) on late Sunday night, police inspector Sampat Chavan said.

The BJP MLA from Arvi in Wardha district had allegedly announced he is going to distribute free ration to the poor and labourers on his birthday and asked them to assemble outside his residence on Sunday at 9 am.

Responding to his appeal, hundreds of people from Arvi town and nearby areas gathered outside his house in violation of social distancing norms and prohibitory orders.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

Some local residents informed the police about the gathering.

District collector Vivek Bhimanwar immediately issued orders to disperse the assembled people, officials said.

The district administration found the MLA did not take any permission for such a gathering and thus violated rules in force to contain the spread of COVID-19, they said.

The administration a served a notice to the MLA after which police lodged the offence against him.

"We lodged an offence after we received a notice from the district administration. We have initiated our inquiry and started recording statements of witnesses," said Chavan, the investigating officer.

Keche denied the charges and termed them as an attempt to tarnish his image.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maharashtra Maharashtra Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp