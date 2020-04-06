STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coronavirus outbreak: UP man shot dead over remarks on Tablighi Jamaat

The altercation took place at a grocery shop in Bakshi Modha village in Kareli police station area when some people were discussing a newspaper report.

Published: 06th April 2020 12:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 12:12 AM   |  A+A-

Gun

For representational purposes

By PTI

ALLAHABAD: A 28-year-old man was allegedly shot dead on Sunday after a quarrel when he blamed Tablighi Jamaat members for the spread of coronavirus.

The altercation took place at a grocery shop in Bakshi Modha village in Kareli police station area when some people were discussing a newspaper report.

Lotan Nishad blamed Tablighi Jamaat for spreading coronavirus across the country, police said.

Some others objected to his remarks and there was scuffle.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

Later, he was shot in the head with a countrymade gun and died while being taken to hospital, police said.

A senior police officer said Mohammed Sona and another man have been arrested.

Eight other have been booked for the crime and police are trying to trace them.

A large police force has been deployed in the area to maintain peace.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed strict action against those involved in the murder and announced financial help of Rs 5 lakh for the victim's family.

In Lucknow, officials said 278 coronavirus cases have surfaced in the state so far.

About half of them are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tablighi Jamaat COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp