Coronavirus outbreak: UP man shot dead over remarks on Tablighi Jamaat

By PTI

ALLAHABAD: A 28-year-old man was allegedly shot dead on Sunday after a quarrel when he blamed Tablighi Jamaat members for the spread of coronavirus.

The altercation took place at a grocery shop in Bakshi Modha village in Kareli police station area when some people were discussing a newspaper report.

Lotan Nishad blamed Tablighi Jamaat for spreading coronavirus across the country, police said.

Some others objected to his remarks and there was scuffle.

Later, he was shot in the head with a countrymade gun and died while being taken to hospital, police said.

A senior police officer said Mohammed Sona and another man have been arrested.

Eight other have been booked for the crime and police are trying to trace them.

A large police force has been deployed in the area to maintain peace.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed strict action against those involved in the murder and announced financial help of Rs 5 lakh for the victim's family.

In Lucknow, officials said 278 coronavirus cases have surfaced in the state so far.

About half of them are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month.