STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Kolkata sweet shop comes up with Corona Sandesh, Corona Cake

The sandesh and cake, both shaped like the novel coronavirus, are prominently displayed alongside other sweets in Hindustan Sweets' outlets.

Published: 06th April 2020 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

Corona Sandesh

Corona Sandesh

By IANS

KOLKATA: Now the dreaded coronavirus has a sweet avatar. A famous Bengali sweet shop chain in Kolkata has come up with its new offerings -- Corona Sandesh and Corona Cake -- to spread awareness about the deadly coronavirus disease declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

The sandesh and cake, both shaped like the novel coronavirus, are prominently displayed alongside other sweets in the retail chain's outlets. But there is one important difference. "Corona sandesh is not for sale. We are handing it out to all our customers for free as part of our social duty to make people aware about the dangerous virail infection," said an official of Hindustan Sweets at its headquarters in south Kolkata's Jadavpur.

ALSO READ| Kolkata air quality deteriorates after people burst crackers in response to PM's 9 pm - 9 min call

The chain is known for its tradition of producing sweets christened after big happenings. During the India-Bangladesh pink ball Test at the Eden Gardens last November, the chain's Pink Ball sandesh had sold like hot cakes.

But this time the chain has been guided not by any profit motive, but by a desire to spread consciousness about the raging infection which has claimed more than a hundred lives in India, and over 70,000 globally. "We will make the sandesh every day and distribute it free," the official said.

Proprietor Rabin Pal said on the packet will be printed the dos and don'ts for preventing the disease. "We are hopeful that if people meticulously follow the directives on dos and don'ts being given to them by the authorities, then the world will be corona free one day," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Corona Sandesh Corona Cake Kolkata corona sweets Corona mishti World Health Organisation Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp