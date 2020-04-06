STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 lockdown: Punjab sets up 4,000 purchase centres for wheat

Farmers will be provided with passes to sell wheat on a specific date.

Published: 06th April 2020 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

food grains, grains, wheat

For representational purposes.

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Food and Supply Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Monday said that purchase centres in the state have been increased to about 4,000 to streamline the procurement of wheat in a staggered manner in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Punjab government has increased the number of purchase centres to about 4,000 to streamline the procurement of wheat in a staggered manner in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Farmers will be provided with passes to sell wheat on a specific date," said the minister.

ALSO READ | 5 kg of free wheat is of no use when flour mills are shut due to lockdown: PDS beneficiaries

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India have mounted to 4,067, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Wheat purchase centre Punjab wheat purchase Bharat Bhushan Ashu
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp