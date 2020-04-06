STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CRPF officers, personnel in contact with infected doctor, test negative for coronavirus

With the threat of coronavirus looming large, CISF personnel at Kempegowda Railway station are on high alert

Representational Image. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A group of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officers and other personnel who came in contact with novel coronavirus infected doctor of the paramilitary force have tested negative, the force said on Monday.

The CRPF said that a Chief Medical Officer had tested corona positive on April 2 and was admitted at AIIMS, Jhajjar, in Haryana. "Some officers and men who had come in direct contact with him were put under quarantine but have since tested negative," the statement said.

ALSO READ| CRPF DG goes into self-quarantine after indirect contact with COVID-19 positive doctor

"Detailed contact history was worked out and it was found that one officer among these had travelled to Chhattisgarh with several other CRPF officers, including Director General AP Maheshwari," it added. As per the statement, the CRPF DG along with all personnel who went to Chhattisgarh were tested and all were found corona negative.

They have been cleared by medical officials, said the statement, adding that they shall complete self-quarantine up to April 7 in compliance with World Health Organisation (WHO) and government guidelines.

"All the officials are in good health and continue to perform their duties through telecommunications. CRPF jawans and officers are committed to protecting and serving the people of India while adhering to guidelines," said the statement.

