STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Five more Tablighi Jamaat attendees test positive in Uttarakhand, state count touches 31

While four cases emerged from Dehradun, one person tested positive in Ranikhet of Almora district.

Published: 06th April 2020 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Five more Covid-19 positive cases emerged in Uttarakhand on Monday taking total numbers of Covid-19 positive cases to 31. While four cases emerged from Dehradun, one person tested positive in Ranikhet of Almora district.

All the five have been identified as Jamaat followers who attended the Tablighi event in Delhi.

Amita Upreti, director general, state health department said, "All positive patients have been kept in quarantine and will be under medical observation till they recover."

Total 534 Jamaat followers have been kept in quarantine at various location in the hill state.

On Sunday, four positive cases of Coronavirus were detected in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Tablighi Jamaat Uttarakhand
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp