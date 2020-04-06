Five more Tablighi Jamaat attendees test positive in Uttarakhand, state count touches 31

Sumi Sukanya dutta By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Five more Covid-19 positive cases emerged in Uttarakhand on Monday taking total numbers of Covid-19 positive cases to 31. While four cases emerged from Dehradun, one person tested positive in Ranikhet of Almora district.

All the five have been identified as Jamaat followers who attended the Tablighi event in Delhi.

Amita Upreti, director general, state health department said, "All positive patients have been kept in quarantine and will be under medical observation till they recover."

Total 534 Jamaat followers have been kept in quarantine at various location in the hill state.

On Sunday, four positive cases of Coronavirus were detected in the state.