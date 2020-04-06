STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gujarat woman cop suspended for violating social distancing norms and playing garba

Bopal police had hired a singer to entertain people who were bored due to the lockdown.

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A woman inspector of Ahmedabad Rural police in Gujarat was suspended on Monday for playing garba with her staff and some residents of society during lockdown, in the process breaking social distancing norms in place to fight the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

Inspector Anila Brahmbhatt of Bopal police station was suspended for breaking social distancing norms, said Ahmedabad District Superintendent of Police RV Asari.

A video of the incident, shot three day ago, in which she and some policemen and residents of a complex are seen playing garba on the lawns went viral on social media.

"While her intention was noble, she went overboard and started playing garba herself with others. It gave a wrong message to people. We must maintain social distancing, especially when police is taking strict measures to enforce the lockdown," the SP said.

