Kanika Kapoor discharged from hospital after testing negative twice

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Celebrity singer Kanika Kapoor has been discharged from Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SPGIMS) here on Monday morning after testing negative for coronavirus in two consecutive reports. Kapoor had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 20 and was shifted to the PGI from KGMU on the following day.

As per the health experts, even after her discharge from the hospital, Kapoor has to be home-quarantined for 14-days as a precautionary measure. Kanika showed heavy virus load in initial four reports. However, in next two reports she tested negative for the virus.

Lucknow police commissioner Sujit Pandey said the cops will grill the singer after the completion of her home isolation period. She has been booked under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of IPC for flouting the health protocol as she had a foreign travel history. In all three FIRs have been lodged against the singer in three different police stations of Lucknow.

The FIR against Kapoor was lodged on the basis of a complaint filed by Lucknow CMO, Dr Narendra Agarwal. Kanika Kapoor has been the first B-Town celebrity to have tested positive for the virus and failing to follow the protocol. The IPC sections under which the singer has been booked call for a sentence up to seven years.

Notably, the singer was booked for not revealing her foreign travel history. She did not follow the health protocol after her return from UK on March 11 by going into self-quarantine despite the doctors’ advice. Instead, she attended parties attened by a number of high profile politicians, bureaucrats and socialites. The singer had partied till March 15 and started manifesting the virus symptoms on March 16, 2020.

UP health minister Jai Pratap Singh, who was present in one of the parties attended by the singer, went into self quarantine as soon as Kapoor tested positive for the deadly virus. Though the minister and 10 of his family members had tested negative for the virus, Singh followed the health protocol and served the 28-day isolation period at his residence.

Similarly, former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje, her son and MP Dushyant Singh, senior Congress leader Jitin Prasada, former minister Akbar Ahmad Dumpy, his wife Naina Balsawar, Dumpy’s nephew Adil Shah, all had partied with Kapoor and had to undergo test for coronavrius. They all had to go into self quarantine.

Kapoor had even visited Kanpur where all her contacts were mapped, tested for the virus and quarantined for 14 days.