STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kanika Kapoor discharged from hospital after testing negative twice

Lucknow police commissioner Sujit Pandey said the cops will grill the singer after the completion of her home isolation period for flouting health protocols.

Published: 06th April 2020 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Kanika Kapoor

Singer Kanika Kapoor (Photo | Kanika Kapoor Facebook)

By Namita Bajpai 
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Celebrity singer Kanika Kapoor has been discharged from Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SPGIMS) here on Monday morning after testing negative for coronavirus in two consecutive reports. Kapoor had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 20 and was shifted to the PGI from KGMU on the following day.

As per the health experts, even after her discharge from the hospital, Kapoor has to be home-quarantined for 14-days as a precautionary measure. Kanika showed heavy virus load in initial four reports. However, in next two reports  she tested negative for the virus.

Lucknow police commissioner Sujit Pandey said the cops will grill the singer after the completion of her home isolation period. She has been booked under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of IPC for flouting the health protocol as she had a foreign travel history. In all three FIRs have been lodged against the singer in three different police stations of Lucknow.

The FIR against Kapoor was lodged on the basis of a complaint filed by Lucknow CMO, Dr Narendra Agarwal. Kanika Kapoor has been the first B-Town celebrity to have tested positive for the virus and failing to follow the protocol. The IPC sections under which the singer has been booked call for a sentence up to seven years.

Notably, the singer was booked for not revealing her foreign travel history. She did not follow the health protocol after her return from UK on March 11 by going into self-quarantine despite the doctors’ advice. Instead, she attended parties attened by a number of high profile politicians, bureaucrats and socialites. The singer had partied till March 15 and started manifesting the virus symptoms on March 16, 2020.

UP health minister Jai Pratap Singh, who was present in one of the parties attended by the singer, went into self quarantine as soon as Kapoor tested positive for the deadly virus. Though the minister and 10 of his family members had tested negative for the virus, Singh followed the health protocol and served the 28-day isolation period at his residence.

Similarly, former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje, her son and MP Dushyant Singh, senior Congress leader Jitin Prasada, former minister Akbar Ahmad Dumpy, his wife Naina Balsawar, Dumpy’s nephew Adil Shah, all had partied with Kapoor and had to undergo test for coronavrius. They all had to go into self quarantine.

Kapoor had even visited Kanpur where all her contacts were mapped, tested for the virus and quarantined for 14 days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kanika Kapoor COVID-19 coronavirus SPGIMS
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp