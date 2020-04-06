No positive coronavirus case reported in Noida in last 48 hours

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: If the trend of last 48 hours is any indication, Noida, one of the hotspots of coronavirus in the country, may witness a turnaround as no fresh COVID-19 case has been reported in Gautam Buddh

Nagar since Saturday morning and the figure remained stagnant at 58 on Monday.

Confirming this fact, Gautam Buddh Nagar CMO Dr AK Chaturvedi said that no new confirmed case of COIVD-19 has surfaced in Noida during the last two days. He further said that 58 confirmed cases had been reported till Saturday morning in Noida. Of 58, only 50 are active while rest might have been discharged after recovery.

Noida has had a curious case of coronavirus as a majority of them, almost 30 of 58, had been associated with a private firm – Cease Fire—a fire extinguisher manufacturing unit. Rest had travel history to one country or the other.

Interestingly, when the entire country is dealing with a spurt in cases of COIVD-19 after Tablighi Jamaat connection, Noida has not reported a single Jamaati as coronavirus positive.



The last surge was witnessed in Noida on Saturday morning when four persons in a JJ cluster in Sector 5 and one in Wazidpur village in Sector 135 of Noida tested positive.

The newly appointed DM Suhas LY had directed administration officials to ensure temporary sealing of the sector and village concerned in the wake of the COVID-19 detection as per protocol for a period of 48 hours.

Moreover, after taking over the Noida District magistrate replacing BN Singh, who was transferred by CM Yogi Adityanath for failing to curb the spread of coronavirus by taking necessary initiatives like sealing the ceasefire factory, Suhas LY started a drone surveillance to enforce lockdown strictly.

Noida district administration also resorted to app-based surveillance and monitoring of persons in isolation.

Noida district administration also launched two apps – one for surveillance of the persons quarantined and others for contact mapping. The data collected thus would be channelled to an integrated platform.

As per the details shared by the Noida district administration sources, one app would be installed in the mobile phones of those who have been home quarantined. 'As soon as the person in quarantine would breach the limits of the house, we would get a notification immediately,' said a senior officer of Noida administration.

administration.



Moreover, the persons in isolation would be made to send their photos at regular intervals. The photos would be matched with the details of their location to ascertain their presence at the place where they are claiming to be present at a given point in time.



“This is the first of its kind app to ensure surveillance of the person in quarantine,” said an officer.

However, according to Suhas, people take the isolation lightly and go beyond the limits of their house or isolation facility thus putting themselves and other at risk.



“The app will inform us the moment someone tries to leave the house,” he added.

“The other app deals with a predictive software to trace all primary and secondary contacts of COVID-19 patients,” said Suhas. He added that data from both would go into an integrated platform, which would track every caller and the contacts of any persons who has tested positive for the virus.



“By the time anyone tests positive, we will be having all his contacts to be passed on to departments concerned to respond swiftly and start action on mapping,” he said.



Meanwhile, since last Friday, only one person is being allowed on a two-wheeler and only two in a four-wheeler — one in the driver’s seat and the other in the backseat in Noida, a statement issued by the director (media) for police commissioner Alok Kumar Singh said.

In case of a violation, the vehicle will be seized and an FIR lodged. “If a woman is travelling with her husband, or if an elderly person is riding pillion, they will not be penalised. Those travelling in a four-wheeler for an emergency will also be exempted,” additional CP (law and order) Akhilesh Singh said.