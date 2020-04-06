Over 25,500 Tablighi Jamaat members quarantined in country till now amid COVID-19 pandemic: Centre

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than 25,500 Tablighi Jamaat members and their contacts have been quarantined in the country till now, a senior Union Home Ministry official said on Monday.

During the daily briefing, Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava also told reporters that five villages in Haryana have been sealed and the residents quarantined as members of this Islamic organisation had stayed there. She said that 1,750 foreign-based members of this the Jamaat, out of the total 2,083, have been blacklisted till now.

Srivastava said that Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written to all states and Union Territories asking them to ensure that the supply chain of medical oxygen, critical for treatment of COVID-19 affected people, should go on smoothly while following norms of social distancing.