Police team attacked by coronavirus lockdown violators in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly

Addl SP Abhishek Varma was injured in the leg where several people had collected on the road and some of them were playing cards in Karampur Chaudhary village.

Published: 06th April 2020 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Addl SP Abhishek Varma was injured in the scuffle with citizens in Bareillly district

Addl SP Abhishek Varma was injured in the scuffle with citizens in Bareillly district. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)

By IANS

BAREILLY (UTTAR PRADESH): Scores of people, on Monday, attacked a police team that was trying to enforce lockdown in the area. The incident took place in the Karampur Chaudhary village in the Bareilly district where several people had collected on the road and some of them were playing cards.

As soon as the police received the information, policemen went to the village and tried to make people return to their homes. However, some people attacked the police team and pelted stones in which Additional Superintendent of Police Abhishek Varma was injured in the leg.

Additional forces were called in and the residents returned to their homes. The situation, sources said, was now returning to normal. About 40 persons have been detained.

