STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Priyanka Gandhi wants people to raise voice for largescale coronavirus testing

The Congress general secretary said the mantra should be to test as much as possible and raise the testing levels and then treat the infected people.

Published: 06th April 2020 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday asked people to raise their voice for more and more testing, saying it the only way to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

She said the mantra should be to test as much as possible and raise the testing levels and then treat the infected people.

"The only way to prevent infection of coronavirus is through more and more testing.

Only then can we treat the infected person.

"Test as much as possible and treat - this should be our mantra.

My request to all of you is - raise your voice for more testing," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

She also used the hashtag "TestMoreSaveIndia" along with her tweet.

The Congress has been calling for more testing, saying India's testing has been the lowest in the world, going by its population.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp