Raipur AIIMS denies 'spitting, misbehaviour' by Tablighi Jamaat patient

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: As fake news of a Tabligh-e-Jamaat youth 'spitting and misbehaving' with doctors and staff went viral in social media, the city-based AIIMS came out with a candid statement denying any such conduct by him.

Even the Raipur MP Sunil Soni claimed that the boy associated with Tabligh-e-Jamaat had created "trouble-making" scenes the moment he entered the hospital.

It was also aired by a regional TV channel. Later, the channel's report was declared as ‘fake’ by the Chhattisgarh state fake news control and special monitoring cell.

“A coronavirus positive minor from Korba district didn’t spit on doctors or any staff of the AIIMS. He is taking medicines and coopearating with the staff as per the given protocol for COVID-19 patients. He is following the rules of isolation ward as prescribed," said the AIIMS statement.

The Raipur MP had termed the behaviour of the boy as “objectionable”. “Following the unacceptable ways of conduct shown by the boy who is a member of Tabligh-e-Jamaat, I have asked the AIIMS Raipur to create a separate ward or section for all Tablighi people arriving here”, Sunil Soni said.

The chairman of the Chhattisgarh Wakf Board Salam Rizvi slammed Soni for his “preconceived” remarks. “It’s very unfortunate that someone in a responsible position of a Lok Sabha member is spreading such fake news when the state and the nation is waging a crucial battle against the COVID-19 outbreak”, Rizvi said.