STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sikh man from UP offers himself for human trial of COVID-19 vaccine

Harkeerat Singh of Prayag district of UP has written to health authorities – both state and central – volunteering to serve as specimen for human trial for any vaccine to combat coronavirus.

Published: 06th April 2020 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

vaccine

For representational purposes

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: At a time when most of the people are gripped with panic, a few tend to stand out as inspiration to others. When the entire world the scrambling for three-layered masks and sanitizers to ward off deadly coronavirus, a man in Uttar Pradesh has offered himself to be used to help find a vaccine for the treatment of COVID-19.

Harkeerat Singh, 44, works in Lakhimpur Kheri. He is currently staying with his father and brother at his village in Prayagraj. He has written to health authorities - both state and central – volunteering to serve as specimen for human trial for any vaccine to combat coronavirus.

Harkeerat had been a part of National Health Mission in 2017-18. He believes it is an opportunity to do something for mankind. “So I have volunteered to face human trial by any medical authority working to make a vaccine for Sars-Cov-2,” said Harkeerat.

“As a new vaccine is possible only after passing through human trial, I am ready to be that first human. It can be tested on me wherever necessary either in India or abroad,” he maintained.

Harkeerat has reached out to the health department, local MLA and also to Sikh Sangathan in Lucknow in this connection. He claimed that he was a sikh, a community known for serving mankind. “I am just doing the same,” added Harkeerat.

When asked about the risks involved in the trial, he said he was aware of the dangers but the cause was much bigger.

However, medical experts said there were medical and ethical issues involved in any such trail. “The offer is inspirational and worth appreciation but certain medical criteria have to be fulfilled before going on for any such trial,” says a senior doctor Dr Sunil Verma. He also referred to certain ethical issues which have to be looked into by the authorities.

He said a vaccine had to go through animal trial before human trial. However, it was a lengthy process and used to take years of research before reaching the stage of human trials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp