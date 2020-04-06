STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Training of Gaganyaan astronauts in Russia put on hold due to lockdown: Sources

Four test pilots of the Indian Air Force, chosen for India's manned mission to space, have been undergoing training at the Yu.A.Gagarin Research and Test Cosmonaut Training Centre.

Published: 06th April 2020 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

ISRO

For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The training of Gaganyaan's four prospective astronauts in Russia has been put on hold as the facility where the exercise is being undertaken has been temporarily shut in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, sources said on Monday.

The four test pilots of the Indian Air Force, chosen for India's first manned mission to space, have been undergoing training at the Yu.A. Gagarin Research and Test Cosmonaut Training Centre near Moscow since February.

However, since last week the centre has been shut due to coronavirus outbreak, sources said.

Named after Yuri Gagarin, first human to journey into outer space, the Gagarin Research and Test Cosmonaut Training Center was built to support manned space programmes, space exploration activities, space engineering, cosmonauts' training, as well as ensuring their safety in space and providing post-flight rehabilitation programmes for cosmonauts.

"Our (prospective) astronauts are fine. They are currently in hostel. We have been told the centre will open by the month-end," a source said.

When asked whether the suspension of training for nearly four weeks will hurt the training programme, the sources added that although the programme spans over 12 months, they had kept a buffer of three months to factor in exigencies.

India's first manned mission to space -- Gaganyaan -- is planned around 2022.

Under this nearly Rs 10,000-crore mission, three Indians will travel to the low earth orbit of 300-400 kilometres.

The sources said ISRO has also put on hold a month-long training of flight surgeons in Russia due to the lockdown both in India and Russia.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin urged residents of Moscow to respect the lockdown, saying it was a necessary measure to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Several other regions in Russia are also under lockdown.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Russia has so far reported 4,731 deaths and 44 deaths.

The flight surgeons, who are Indian Air Force doctors, specialise in aviation medicines and are responsible for the health of astronauts before, during and after flight.

"Flight surgeons have to develop some personal rapport with the astronauts. This is why we planned that the flight surgeons will go to Russia in rotation," the source added.

Currently, there is one flight surgeon and an ISRO official in Russia, apart from the four astronauts.

"Our activities in Russia are not on track. Since both India and Russia require quarantine of 14 days after travel, we have asked our team to stay put there. So there is no point in sending anyone there now. The fresh team will not go to Russia until things settle down," the source added.

Separately, the flight surgeons were to be trained at CNES, France's space agency.

However, a CNES official told PTI that the "coming training sessions originally planned in Europe, in the spring, will be slightly delayed".

Despite the situation linked to COVID-19 and necessity of confinement of working staffs, CNES and ISRO continue to cooperate to prepare for the Gaganyaan mission, especially for the training of crew surgeons and of the ground teams that will support the mission, CNES officials said.

One session concerns the training of ground teams in France at CADMOS/CNES, the operational centre specialised in space operations for manned spaceflights and microgravity research, and another one for training crew surgeons, which was planned to take place in ESA European Astronauts Centre in Germany.

"To progress quickly, the teams are currently evaluating the possibility to organise these training sessions remotely. In parallel, they keep on building the other parts of the cooperation such as possible support to provide access to spatialised equipment," the official added.

ISRO and CNES have an agreement to train Indian flight surgeons.

The four prospective astronauts are also likely to go to France which has a well-established mechanism for space medicine.

It has the MEDES space clinic, a subsidiary of CNES, where space surgeons undergo training.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gaganyaan Gaganyaan astronaut
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp