UP CM sets up integrated Emergency Control Centre in Lucknow, asks DMs to replicate measure

Adityanath said that in emergency the control room will act as a backbone for relief works.

Published: 06th April 2020 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

UP CM inaugurates the Emergency Control Centre (Photo |Twitter/@CMOfficeUP)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday inaugurated an integrated Emergency Control Centre at Shastri Bhawan here to provide expeditious relief to people, ranging from information about anti-COVID hospitals and quarantine centres to the food to the poor and hungry.

Speaking on the occasion, Adityanath said the control room will play an important role in running an anti-corona campaign in the state without any discrimination and would help authorities provide essential services and the state's welfare scheme benefits to needy persons.

He also said in emergency, the control room will act as a backbone for relief works, a statement issued by the UP government said.

Instructions have been issued to all district magistrates to set up similar control rooms and appoint nodal officers to man them their respective districts in 24 hours, the statement said.

The integrated emergency control centre will soon be linked to important telephone service numbers like 112, 1076, 1090, 108 and 102, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Renuka Kumar said.

She added that toll-free number 1070 has been installed in the integrated emergency control centre for receiving calls from the public.

