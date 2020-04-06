STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Using bedsheets as rope, Haryana man tries to escape COVID-19 isolation ward, dies

When the test results came later, it showed the deceased had not contracted the coronavirus.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A 55-year-old man fell to death in an attempt to escape from a COVID-19 isolation ward in Haryana on Monday.

Sources said that Shiv Charan of Noorpur village in Panipat was admitted to KCGMC hospital in Karnal since April 1 as he was suspected to have contracted the virus. Using bedsheets tied together for rope, he tried to climb down from the isolation ward but fell fatally from the sixth floor. 

"The deceased was admitted in the isolation ward of the hospital and was suspected to be a COVID-19 patient. His samples were taken yesterday and the report had come negative," said an official.

Meanwhile, ten more attendees of Tablighi Jamaat gathering at Nizamuddin from Nuh and Palwal in the state have tested positive. Of these, seven are not residents of Haryana

In neighbouring Punjab, the 54-year old wife and teenage son of a 55-year old patient have tested positive. It was on March 31 that the man from Chatamali village in Ropar who suffers from diabetes and hypertension was admitted to GMCH at Sector 16 in Chandigarh where he later tested positive.

The health department had sealed the village and took samples from 17 people including his wife and son. The results of all 15 others returned negative.

The man had attended a medical camp organised in the village on March 13 and visited the Community Health Centre at Kurali, Mohali's Phase VI Civil Hospital and another private hospital. The medical camp had about 20 outsiders present besides doctors from CMC Ludhiana and Mohali.

A 30-year-old man of Sector 68 also tested positive for coronavirus in Mohali today taking the total cases to 16 in the district. He had come in contact with his father who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation and was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Mohali.

A man from Kapurthala district and two women from Fatehgarh Sahib district of Punjab who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi tested positive for coronavirus.

