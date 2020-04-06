WATCH | Minor fire near runway of Solapur airport in Maharashtra

By PTI

PUNE: A minor fire broke out on a stretch of grass near the runway of the Solapur airport in Maharashtra on Sunday night, a Fire Brigade official said.

Prima facie, firecrackers burst by some people while responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to switch off lights at 9 pm might have sparked the blaze, he said.

Fire near Solapur Airport.



Tell me again, why were crackers exploded?pic.twitter.com/4EX3xXffPP — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) April 5, 2020

"The fire broke out at 9:30 pm. We sent four fire tenders to the spot and the fire was extinguished within 15 to 20 minutes," he said.