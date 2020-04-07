STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Abhijit Banerjee to head panel set up by Mamata to revive Bengal economy post-lockdown

Sources in the state government said Abhijit Banerjee had spoken to the chief minister soon after the lockdown had started and expressed his desire to help.

Published: 07th April 2020 03:04 PM

Abhijit Banerjee

Indian-American Abhijit Banerjee won the 2019 Nobel for Economics. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has announced the setting up of a global advisory board headed by Nobel prize winner Abhijit Banerjee to help revive the state's economy fron the disaster that could await in the post-lockdown period.

"When a disaster or pandemic comes, a plan should be kept ready. For showing a future path to economic development, we have set up a global advisory board to frame the coronavirus response policy in Bengal. I want good people on the board and Abhijit Banerjee will head the team," said Mamata.

The Bengal chief minister also said Swarup Sarkar, former regional director of the WHO, would be on the board.

­"We will include one or two more persons who are known across the world in the team. They will help us know what we should do in the post-lockdown period and how we should revive the economy that has been badly hit,’’ said Mamata.



"COVID-19 is a new disease and there is an economic disaster in the country. Businesses are hit hard and there is no revenue being earned,’’ said Mamata.

