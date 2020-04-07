STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for Madhya Pradesh cops, government staff

As many as five health workers, seven police personnel and their family members have tested positive for coronavirus in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Published: 07th April 2020

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday announced Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for police personnel and other state government employees engaged in the fight against coronavirus.

In a message on the official government Twitter handle, Chouhan said the Centre had announced Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to health workers, while the state government will provide the same to the police and officials of revenue, urban administration and other departments.

As many as five health workers, seven police personnel and their family members tested positive for coronavirus in Bhopal on Tuesday, a public relations department officer said.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister spoke to policemen on field duties, asking them to ensure that the lockdown was strictly imposed in the coronavirus-affected areas, an official said.

Meanwhile, Chouhan and Madhya Pradesh governor Lalji Tandon announced that they will contribute 30 per cent of their salaries to relief funds.

Chouhan said he will contribute 30 per cent of his salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the next one year and his MLA's fund will also be spent for the health crisis.

The governor will also donate 30 per cent of his salary, which is around Rs 1 lakh per month, to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund till the health crisis abates, a public relations officer from Raj Bhavan said.

