STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 scare: UP’s first tunnel to disinfect market-goers comes up in Gorakhpur

Those entering the market will get sanitised within 10 seconds by a spray of disinfectant when they pass through the tunnel.

Published: 07th April 2020 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

The tunnel put up at the entrance of Mahewa Mandi, the vegetable market of the city

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In Uttar Pradesh's far eastern district of Gorakhpur, the municipal authorities have taken a new initiative to combat the coronavirus scare by building a disinfection tunnel, the first of its kind in Uttar Pradesh.

The tunnel, a similar facility already in use in Tamil Nadu and Kashmir, has been
put up at the entrance of Mahewa Mandi, the vegetable market of the city. Those
entering the market will get sanitised within 10 seconds by a spray of disinfectant when they pass through the tunnel.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

In countries like Turkey, Russia and China, such a facility is common. A solution
of sodium hypochlorite would be used as the disinfectant to be sprayed on passersby. The facility would come in handy to sanitize the vegetable merchants ahead of entering the mandi.

The tunnel has been placed just beside the office of the secretary of the mandi. It
is fixed with four sprayers and a tank to contain the solution of disinfectant to be showered on those who pass through it.

“Vegetable vendors throng Mahewa Mandi in large numbers. We have installed the
tunnel at its entrance by using our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Fund.
Hopefully, it would go a long way in fighting the coronavirus,” said municipal
commissioner Anjani Kumar Singh.

Spelling out the precautions further, Singh said the entrants would have to sanitize
their hands before getting into the tunnel. The only precaution for entrants would be to close their eyes and mouth before getting into the tunnel. “Even if the droplets of the disinfectant gets into the eyes, thorough washing would help,” said the official.

The requisition for the disinfectant solution, recommended by a panel of five
doctors, has been sent to the authorities concerned. “As soon as we get the approval, we will open the tunnel and make it functional,” said a senior municipal officer.

Gorakhpur municipal authorities are contemplating installing such tunnels in other
parts of the city as well.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gorakhpur Uttar Pradesh Coronavirus Covid-19
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp