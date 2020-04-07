Four railway hospitals in Bihar to treat COVID-19 patients

By Express News Service

PATNA: The East Central Railway (ECR) has selected four railway hospitals in its jurisdiction in Danapur, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Nagar, Samastipur and Gadhara for providing treatment and quarantine of COVID-19 patients.

These hospitals, whith have a total 219 beds, will now be used as per the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Health and Family and Welfare and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Chief spokesperson of ECR Rajesh Kumar said that 80 beds in Danapur division hospital, 60 beds in Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Nagar division hospital, 60 beds in Samastipur division hospital and 19 beds in Gadhra hospital have been specially-designed for COVID-19 patients.

"All the medical equipments such as ventilators and masks along with sanitizers are being made available for the COVID-19 patients in all the four hospitals," he said, adding, 269 ​​PPE kits have been provided to doctors and nurses for the care of infected or suspected patients.

"Of these, 14 PPE kits have been provided to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Mandal, 35 in Dhanbad Division, 120 in Danapur Division and 100 in Central Super Specialty Hospital, Patna", Rajesh Kumar said.

Kumar further said that 12 ventilators are currently available and additional ventilators will be received soon.

As many as 4,500 N-95 masks have been made available to the health staff of the ECR railway hospitals of the East Central Railway as on April 6.

The passenger car repair factories in Harnaut and Samastipur will make PPE kits in lines with Jagadhri railway factory of Northern Railway which has recently started the kits approved by DRDO, Kumar added.