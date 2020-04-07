STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
 Government mulling requests from states, experts to extend coronavirus lockdown: Sources

Sources did not indicate if a final decision has been taken on the matter.

Published: 07th April 2020 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 04:30 PM

coronavirus lockdown

For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A lot of state governments, as well as experts, are requesting the Central government to extend the nationwide coronavirus lockdown beyond April 14, and the Centre is thinking in this direction, government sources said on Tuesday.

However, sources did not indicate if a final decision has been taken on the matter.

India is currently under the 21-day lockdown since March 25, with only essential services exempted, to contain the fast-spreading virus, which has claimed more than 75,800 lives and afflicted over 13.5 lakh people across 183 countries.

"A lot of state governments as well as experts are requesting Central Government to extend the lockdown. The Central government is thinking in this direction," a source said.

The development comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked countrymen to be ready for a long battle against the coronavirus pandemic, and exhorted people to not feel tired or defeated while and expressing confidence the country will emerge victorious in its fight.

