STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hindu Mahasabha office-bearer, husband arrested in Aligarh for 'inflammatory' statement

Case was filed against them on Monday for the remark made at a press conference on April 4 in the context of the coronavirus pandemic and the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz.

Published: 07th April 2020 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

ALIGARH: Hindu Mahasabha General Secretary Puja Shakun Pandey and her husband Ashok Pandey were arrested from their home on Tuesday, a day after they were booked for allegedly making an inflammatory statement against a particular community, police said.

Superintendent of Police (city) Abhishek Kumar said a case was filed against them on Monday at the Gandhi Park Police Station for the remark made at a press conference on April 4 in the context of the coronavirus pandemic and the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz.

Puja was booked on Monday for the comments targeting the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz event in Delhi, police said, adding her husband was also booked later in the day.

The FIR against Puja was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by former Samajwadi Party MLA from Aligarh City Haji Zameer Ullah Khan, the police had said on Monday.

She was charged with promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race etc (IPC section 153 A) and with making statements creating or promoting emnity hatred or ill-will among classes (505-2), police said.

In the complaint given to Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj G, the former lawmaker had demanded stringent action against Pandey for her statement against all Jamaatis in connection with the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi in March.

Khan had accused Puja of trying to disturb the communal peace in the city.

Police had said on Monday that Puja in her statement made some highly inflammatory comments against a particular community in connection with the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz at Nizamuddin.

Several coronavirus cases have been traced to the Markaz, according to health officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aligarh Hindu Mahasabha leader Shakun Pandey
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp